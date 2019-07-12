SAN DIEGO — From the deep blue color of the Pacific Ocean to the brilliance of the stars at night, the biennial Transpacific Race from Los Angeles to Honolulu leaves an impression with anyone who sails it.

There’s also the dash for trophies and records as sailors compete in one of the world’s great offshore races.

The first of three starts was Wednesday and the final groups, including the fastest boats, head out Saturday. A record 90 boats entered the race of 2,225 nautical miles, but one has already retired due to a broken rudder.

“This race is a great adventure,” said John Sangmeister of Long Beach, who will sail the Transpac for the eighth time overall, and the fourth time aboard his Santa Cruz 70, OEX.

