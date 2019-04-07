Stanley Kebenei celebrates after setting the American course record at the Cherry Blossom Ten Mile Run. (Courtesy of Bob Burgess)

Right after crossing the finish line at the Cherry Blossom Ten Mile Run on Sunday morning, Stanley Kebenei turned toward the public address announcer and shrugged.

“What time did you get?” Kebenei asked.

An official time hadn’t yet been finalized, but the clock above Kebenei’s head read “46.00,” meaning the 29-year-old had just broken the American record on the Northwest Washington course. Kebenei fell to his knees on the black pavement, spread his arms and smiled as photographers huddled around the Colorado Springs native.

Kebenei’s milestone highlighted a record-filled day at the 47th annual race, which drew about 16,000 competitors.

Greg Meyer set the United States record on the course in 1983 with a time of 46 minutes 13 seconds. In 2017, Kebenei won the race but was disappointed by falling 23 seconds short of that mark.

Kebenei was confident he’d break the record this year, feeling loose since he woke Sunday morning.

“It’s a great feeling, and it’s a great day,” said Kebenei, who placed fourth in the elite men’s race. “I’m glad the record is gone.”

At the lead of the men’s race, Ethiopia’s Jemal Yimer, the defending champion, was challenged for the second consecutive year. Kenya’s Josphat Tanui, 25, stuck to Yimer’s hip for the majority of the run. Yimer, 22, sprinted away in the final 100 meters for a first place finish at 45:36. Tanui crossed the line two seconds later.

It was another breakthrough for Yimer, who ran the third fastest half marathon all-time last October (58:33).

In the elite women’s race, Kenya’s Rosemary Wanjiru, 24, set the course record with an unofficial time of 50:41. The previous mark was 51:16. Wanjiru also faced stiff competition, as Ethiopia’s Gotytom Gebreslase, 24, trailed her by six seconds.

Wanjiru spent the past two months focused on this event, but she forecast a time closer to 52 minutes.

“I was not expecting to win today,” Wanjiru said. “I was not expecting to break the course record. I am so happy. I was like, ‘Oh, it’s a surprise.’ ”

Emma Bates, 26, of Boise, Idaho, was the top American women’s runner with a time of 52:18 and a sixth-place finish. The Boise State alum came five seconds short of the women’s U.S. record on the course.

The weather in D.C. remained in the low-50s throughout the event, which Bates said may have benefited some competitors, while she’s comfortable with colder temperatures in Idaho. Bates was aiming to break the U.S. mark until she suffered an injury that affected her breathing about a month ago.

“It gets me even more fired up to come out here and race fast next time,” Bates said. “I’m excited I was within it, but bittersweet.”