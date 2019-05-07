— Considering how many home runs the Baltimore Orioles allowed during a record-smashing April, maybe it was only a matter of time before those lively baseballs started flying regularly out of Camden Yards again.

Orioles pitchers had limited opponents to just two homers through the first five games of May, but the Boston Red Sox resumed the bombardment Tuesday night, hitting three home runs in a 8-5 victory that evened the three-game series at a game apiece.

The ball also carried well for the Orioles — who hit a pair of homers — but Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland launched a tie-breaking three-run shot off rookie reliever Brandon Kline in the fifth inning that carried the defending world champions back within one game of .500 (18-19) after a frustrating start.

The Orioles tried to stage a late-inning comeback, scoring twice in the eighth on an RBI double by Dwight Smith Jr. and a long run-scoring single by Chris Davis, but that would not be enough.

Orioles starter David Hess came into the game tied for 10th in the majors in home run vulnerability and ranked sixth lowest among American League pitchers in run support, which didn’t figure to be a winning combination against the hard-hitting Red Sox.

It didn’t take long for Boston to flex that muscle. Hess walked Mookie Betts with one out in the first inning and J.D. Martinez scorched a line drive over the left-center field fence that came off his bat at 107 mph. It was the 200th home run of his career.