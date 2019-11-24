Only the coaches couldn’t find him.

“We were looking for him,” Interim Coach Bill Callahan later said.

The offensive line stood on the 25-yard line, along with the starting receivers and running backs and the Lions defense. The referee held the ball, but Haskins wasn’t there.

It wasn’t until after backup quarterback Case Keenum ran onto the field, took the snap and dropped to his knee, that the team learned what had happened to Haskins. He was standing next to the stands, snapping a selfie with a man in a bright blue jacket.

“I think he thought it was over, we’ll have to find out,” Callahan said.

“I was so hype, I broke a water bottle,” Haskins said in his news conference, when asked what had happened at the end of his first NFL win. “I look up and we’re in victory [formation]. I thought the game was over with already, but I’ll get it next time.”

The Redskins are 2-9. Their only other victory came only when the then-winless Miami Dolphins failed to complete a two-point conversion at the end of a one-point game.

Next times have been a rare commodity for them this season.

And so on the day when something at last went right for the Redskins, when the quarterback of the future gave a glimpse of how good that future might be, they were left to wonder how much more he has to grow at age 22. Yes, he had moved them 87 yards in two drives over the final 5:41, setting up two field goals that turned a 16-13 deficit into a 19-16 victory. But he was snapping a selfie when there was still a snap to be taken.

“I don’t laugh at it,” a perplexed Callahan said about Haskins missing the last play. “I’m happy we won, we’ll address that. I’m just pleased that we won the game. The interception was fabulous to close the game and I … I don’t know [about the selfie]. I’ll have to find out.”

Still, no matter what happened in the final two seconds did not cloud what happened late in the fourth quarter when Haskins led the offense onto the field down three with less than six minutes remaining. Until then he had struggled, his third uneven performance in as many starts, with several missed passes — two that could have been touchdowns — a lost fumble and a pass intercepted. He later said his right wrist “was pretty banged up,” impacting his accuracy, but he did not say how much the wrist hurt.

Washington’s only touchdown was a 91-yard kickoff return from Steven Sims early in the second quarter. With the Redskins starting this late, desperate drive on their own 22, little seemed promising.

But the players who stood in the huddle with Haskins were impressed by his poise.

“No more jitters for him,” guard Ereck Flowers said. “He made the calls in the huddle and he made some big plays.”

Quickly, Haskins moved the team upfield with quick passes to Adrian Peterson, Terry McLaurin, Wendell Smallwood and Derrius Guice to push them to Detroit’s 24-yard line with just under 2:00 to play, only to miss McLaurin on a third-down pass that was just out of McLaurin’s reach in the end zone.

Afterward, Haskins was furious, knowing he had missed what could have been a spectacular go-ahead touchdown. While Hopkins kicked the field goal that tied the game, Haskins banged his helmet on the bench. He shouted to McLaurin, then threw his arm around McLaurin’s shoulder.

“Let it go,” Sims said, sitting nearby on the bench. “We’ve got to keep fighting.”

Then came a last, final chance, after Detroit quarterback Jeff Driskel fired a pass near midfield that was intercepted by Quinton Dunbar at the Redskins 46.

“Whatever happened in the game is over with, it’s a new series, a new opportunity and a new play,” Haskins said after the game.

He missed his first pass, but scrambled for 11 yards on his second play, missed another throw but then hit Kelvin Harmon with a five-yard pass and McLaurin for a pivotal 17-yard gain, setting up the final field goal that Hopkins hit, sending what was left of an announced crowd of 57,754 into delirium.

“It’s fun, because you know how much work [Haskins] puts in,” Harmon, a fellow rookie, said. “You know how talented he is. To me, it’s scary to see all the younger guys — me, Terry, Dwayne — it’s a lot to look forward to.”

On a day when the Redskins moved closer toward tomorrow, essentially benching star cornerback Josh Norman and relying more on players like Moreau and rookie Jimmy Moreland, their quarterback of the future led them to a late victory that should give hope for tomorrow.

But it was a jubilant selfie, snapped with a fan as another quarterback finished his game, that will keep everyone talking about yesterday.

