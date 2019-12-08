And late Sunday, after hearing the whispered words of encouragement from Colt McCoy, Adrian Peterson and others, he limped through the corridors and into a room with a tall stage upon which he would have to do a news conference. He spotted a set of portable stairs leading up to the stage and sighed.

AD

AD

“Oh, stairs, great,” he said softly.

Then he proceeded to pull himself up the stairs’ hand rails, awkwardly hoisting himself to the platform.

Maybe more than the comeback wins against Detroit and Carolina, Sunday’s game in Green Bay was Haskins’s breakthrough moment. His teammates had seen him struggle early this season, slowly developing into a confident game-manager who is making more and more big plays when the Redskins need them most. But they hadn’t seen how he would handle the ultimate reality of the NFL. How would he play when he was hurt?

“He kept fighting, showing us how much he wanted it,” running back Chris Thompson said.

A lot went wrong for Washington on Sunday. Running back Derrius Guice, who is supposed to be the team’s running back of the future, hurt his knee for the third time in two years and was scheduled to have an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, which kept him from the rest of the game. Pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan, the heart of the team’s defense for years, left the game with a calf injury. Cornerback Quinton Dunbar hurt his hamstring, too. The Redskins went down 14-0 early and took a long time to get any momentum in their offense. Worst of all for them, the defeat made them 3-10 and destroyed whatever meager chance remained of winning the NFC East.

AD

AD

But the way Haskins came back in the second half, throwing for 104 yards in the last two quarters despite barely being able to move said a lot to the players who watched him limping in the halftime locker room.

“When I saw him out there [at the start of the second half], I said: ‘Oh cool, that’s a positive,’” guard Ereck Flowers said. “He’s getting more reps and even if it’s for next year, to have him fighting like that is great for everyone.”

Though the Redskins’ playoff hopes officially died on Sunday, these last several weeks have been about the future. And until recently that future hasn’t looked bright. Then came the Detroit and Carolina wins, the big catches from rookie receivers like McLaurin, Steven Sims and Kelvin Harmon (who combined for nine receptions for 127 yards Sunday) and the emergence of several first and second year players on the defense.

AD

AD

Suddenly, a team that looked lost for the first two-thirds of the season is getting better as more of the older players fall off and those from the previous two draft classes start to show how good they might become. Sunday seemed like another of those days, as Washington held Aaron Rodgers to just 195 yards passing and one touchdown, sacking him four times and allowing the Packers to convert just 38 percent of their third downs.

“Next year is going to be crazy,” safety Landon Collins said, looking ahead to a future with Haskins, the young receivers and a group of young cornerbacks and linebackers.

“Grit,” was the word Interim Coach Bill Callahan used late Sunday afternoon. He said it in his news conference and he said it to the team in his postgame address. He thought the players had fought back well after early offensive possessions went nowhere, and the Packers used a short field to build up leads of 14-0 and 17-6.

AD

AD

He liked the way, too, that Haskins fought back, saying “there was no consideration” in having his quarterback miss the rest of the game. He also thought the defensive line did a good job of pressuring Rodgers, allowing Green Bay to get just two field goals in the second half.

But he also lamented the Redskins’ inability to “finish,” to “take another step” in coming to a place like Lambeau and beating a first-place team like the Packers.

“As a team we didn’t raise ourselves to that standard, collectively, where we had an opportunity to jump up on them,” Callahan added.

Still, a close loss with a late two-minute drive to cut a 20-9 deficit to 20-15 meant something, especially with Haskins unable to move much in the second half. “Times where I feel like I could have broken out of the pocket or made a guy miss, I [instead] kind of just sat there.”

Staying in was something, though, another wobbly step up a rickety staircase toward next season. The Redskins have three games left in which they are playing for tomorrow. And as they packed to leave Lambeau Field on Sunday, they did so with a sense that a close loss here after two comeback wins the previous weeks is something to build upon.

AD