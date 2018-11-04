The Washington Redskins were beaten Sunday, beaten soundly by an Atlanta Falcons team that raced past their defenders on the FedEx Field turf. And as they stood in their locker room afterward, wondering how a 38-14 loss — which featured several injuries — had come after three straight victories, they shook their heads in disappointment.

Very little the Falcons did surprised them. They knew how dangerous Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receivers Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu and Calvin Ridley could be. The 491 yards of offense put up against them wasn’t a total surprise. The shock for Washington’s coaches and players seemed to come from their inability to stop the Falcons at the most necessary of moments, their own ability to move the ball . . . and the officials.

The Redskins were called for 10 penalties Sunday, and the yellow flags on the field added up to 147 yards.

The calls stymied several of the Redskins’ drives and kept two of Atlanta’s moving. And the more they thought about it, the angrier they got.

“It’s impossible,” Washington Coach Jay Gruden said when asked how hard it is to rally when assessed that many penalties. “You might as well just give them the ball and give them the game. I have to check the tape to see what these penalties are all about. It’s very frustrating. We got a couple of token penalties [called on the Falcons] late. I have to look at the tape and, if they are legit, we have to get them corrected.”

Redskins offensive tackle Geron Christian blocks Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley.

The key phrase seemed to be “if they are legit.” The Redskins’ momentum was killed on the game’s second play when a first-down pass from quarterback Alex Smith to tight end Jordan Reed was wiped out by a holding call on guard Shawn Lauvao. In all, they were called five times for holds, with two other calls declined by the Falcons. Adding to their annoyance were 15-yard penalties against wide receiver Josh Doctson for spinning the ball after a first-down catch (deemed taunting) and right tackle Morgan Moses (for unsportsmanlike conduct) after a play on which fellow lineman Brandon Scherff was injured.

“Hey, man, you can’t beat the zebras and the team,” linebacker Zach Brown said.

The Falcons were holding him and other Redskins defenders, Brown continued. His implication was that the officials were continually missing the holds.

“I feel if the refs aren’t going to be calling this, they should be fined just like we get fined,” he said. “Certain plays were clear as day and they weren’t calling it, but at the end of the day we still got to find a way to get the ‘W.’ ”

Brown was asked how much the no-calls contributed to Atlanta’s 491 yards and 38 points.

“It contributed a lot,” he said. “But it is what it is.”

Ultimately, the Redskins needed to get to Ryan and keep the Falcons’ pass-catchers from running free. They did neither, sacking Ryan just twice and allowing Jones 121 yards receiving and Ridley 71. Each of those wide receivers had a touchdown (Jones’s was his first this season), and running back Tevin Coleman had two receiving touchdowns as well as 88 yards rushing.

Redskins defensive players used words like “out-schemed” and “beaten” to describe what happened Sunday. They talked about the way the Falcons spread their offense wide and the Redskins played with more defensive backs, giving Atlanta room to rush for a surprising 154 yards. Safety D.J. Swearinger seemed to question the team’s use of the alignment, calling it “help in the back” that he “didn’t need.”

Whatever the reasons, the Falcons converted on 77 percent of their third downs, making all eight in the first half as they built a 21-7 lead that essentially put the game out of reach.

“Really, it did surprise me, the way they were scoring,” Gruden said. “They had a bunch of third-down conversions in the first half; we’ve been really good on third down all year, and today — for whatever reason — we weren’t very good.”

And because, once again, the Redskins were not as explosive as they hoped to be on offense, they were unable to get back in the game. Quarterback Alex Smith had 306 yards passing, but much of those yards came late, with the Falcons holding a big lead. The game got so far out of reach so quickly, Washington was unable to use running back Adrian Peterson (nine carries for 17 yards) hardly at all, and it didn’t get more than 62 yards of offense from anyone but No. 4 wide receiver Maurice Harris, who finished with 10 catches for 124 yards.

The Redskins were playing without two key playmakers: running back Chris Thompson and wide receiver Jamison Crowder. They also missed star left tackle Trent Williams, who had right thumb surgery Thursday. Then, on Sunday, two more offensive linemen — Lauvao and Scherff — went down. By game’s end, rookie Geron Christian (who was playing his first NFL game) was at left tackle; Williams’s replacement, Ty Nsekhe, was at left guard, and backup Tony Bergstrom was at right guard. None of them seemed comfortable with the situation.

When Moses left briefly in the first half, a fear swept the team that, given one more injury, starting defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis would have to play on the offensive line.

That would have been a worst-case scenario. But in some ways, the worst had already happened to the Redskins. They were unable to stop the Falcons, or move the ball themselves, or do any of the things that had propelled them to a three-game winning streak and first place in the NFC East. If there was any consolation, they said, they are 5-3 and still in first place, a game ahead of the 4-4 Eagles, who were on their bye this week.

But with the regular season now half gone, the Redskins face many more questions about how long they can stay there.