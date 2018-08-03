SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says there’s growing concern about Joshua Garnett’s knee injury after the guard missed the last five practices of training camp.

Garnett began camp in a heated competition to start at right guard after missing all of 2017 following surgery on the same right knee. The team says Garnett banged knees with a teammate July 28 and he was expected to return this week.

Part of the concern is the uncertainty surrounding the injury, which the team initially called “not significant.”

