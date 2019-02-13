SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have released offensive lineman Garry Gilliam.

Gilliam spent the past two seasons as a backup swing tackle for the 49ers before the team decided to let him go Wednesday. Gilliam could have made $5.05 million this season for San Francisco.

The Niners originally signed him as a free agent in 2017 and then re-signed him to a two-year contract last year. Gilliam played in 24 games with one start in two seasons with San Francisco.

Gilliam spent his first three seasons with Seattle.

