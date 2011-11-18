Redskins rookie cornerback Danny Johnson makes the 53-man roster despite coming from a smaller school and not being drafted.
In searching for a replacement for Kirk Cousins, Washington found exactly what it wanted in Smith.
I attended the Aug. 29 groundbreaking ceremony at RFK Stadium that will bring to the RFK campus much-needed multipurpose playing fields for residents of the entire city, mostly children, to use
Defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II was waived to make room for Brantley.
Redskins coach enters his fifth season with as many fans as he has detractors.
Taking a closer look at each game on Washington's 2018 schedule.
Third quarterback Kevin Hogan, meanwhile, was claimed by the Denver Broncos.
Second-year defensive lineman is expected to be critical to team’s success.
A look at the Redskins, position-by-position, heading into the 2018 season.
Washington has to have its final roster in place by 4 p.m. Saturday.
As another National Football League season approaches, let’s hope The Post doesn’t report about the Washington team’s games on its front page, as has been the paper’s habit. Stories about more urgent...
Jay Gruden prioritized health over familiarity, so how things will look in the regular season opener is anyone’s guess.
Predicting which players will make Washington's final roster on Saturday.
Will Baltimore keep him on its roster?
The Redskins have to decide between several backs before the cut-down deadline Saturday.
