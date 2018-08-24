All eyes were on Adrian Peterson, the new accessory in the Washington Redskins’ game-day arsenal. After months of waiting for any sign of interest from an NFL team, Peterson finally received the news he had longed to hear: He was wanted. And when Peterson grabbed hold of the football for the first time in nine months against the Denver Broncos Friday night, donning burgundy and gold for the FedEx Field crowd, the 33-year-old running back did not disappoint.

It was vintage “All Day” — an exhilarating blend of burst, shiftiness and vision. The man whom so many believed was done, showed flashes of the Peterson of old, the running back who at one point was the league’s best.

Unfortunately for Redskins coach Jay Gruden, Peterson was the lone bright spot in an otherwise inept performance in their 29-17 loss to the Broncos. Washington’s first-team offense was woeful behind starting quarterback Alex Smith, who went 3 of 8 for 33 passing yards and struggled with timing. Not only was the unit ineffective in the passing game, but it started 0-for-9 on third-down conversions.

Meanwhile, Denver gashed the Redskins’ revamped defense, which allowed rookie running back Royce Freeman to scamper 24 yards for an early score and later allowed wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to break free for a 24-yard touchdown run.

[Redskins-Broncos analysis: Biggest takeaways from Washington’s third preseason game]

Aside from a 33-yard Dustin Hopkins field goal, the Redskins mustered only two offensive scoring drives, both courtesy of their third-string quarterback Kevin Hogan. The McLean native capped a six-play, 78-yard drive with an 18-yard TD pass to rookie receiver Simmie Cobbs Jr., and then finished off another touchdown drive in the game’s final minute with a 4-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Darvin Kidsy.

Otherwise, the lone bright spot was Peterson.

Glimpses of his illustrious past were evident on the very first play from scrimmage, when he high-stepped through an opening paved by the Washington offensive line and gained seven yards up the middle on his first carry. His effort energized fans in the half-full stadium, but it was wasted by a Broncos’ sack of Smith and a Vernon Davis drop on third down that caused a three and out.

The veteran running back also was the featured attraction on Washington’s second offensive series, carrying the ball seven consecutive times. Peterson rumbled for gains of 6 and 13 yards on the same first-quarter drive, but his most explosive play was a 15-yarder that was the aided by a quick bounce outside and a stutter-step to avoid a Denver defender being blocked out of bounds by Davis.

A defiant Peterson stood behind the lectern just a few days ago and informed the football world that he still had plenty left. And after two practices with his new team, he showed why he just might be an intriguing option in 2018.

Following Thursday’s team walk-through practice at Joint Base Andrews, Peterson made it clear that he was prepared for any workload Coach Jay Gruden would give him.

“Whatever they allow me to get,” Peterson said. “I wasn’t able to participate in OTAs or training camp anywhere, so all work for me going forward is good work.”

When it was all said and done, Peterson had rushed 11 times for 56 yards. All before halftime.

“It was good to get out there and knock some of the extra rust off, but I felt good,” he told team sideline reporter Clinton Portis, who wore the same No. 26 jersey when he was a Redskins running back. “My wind, my conditioning, my legs were under me. I felt pretty good.”

By halftime, Washington trailed 17-3 and as the Broncos continued to tack on more points, questions remained about the efficiency of the Smith-led offense, which was without several key pieces: Jordan Reed, Jamison Crowder and Chris Thompson.