Alex Smith went into Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers knowing his offense’s opportunities to take shots downfield had been rare so far this season.

With Washington’s first two opponents limiting the Redskins’ deep passing game, the team was forced into checkdowns and other short passes. But on Sunday, Smith and the Redskins switched things up. Smith, who completed 12 of 20 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns, meticulously executed an aggressive game plan in the Redskins’ 31-17 victory over the Packers.

“I thought there were good looks,” Smith said after the win. “You never know when the opportunities will present themselves. I think that’s what you work all week for, to identify them and pull the trigger and hit them when they are there.”

Sunday was the first time the Redskins showcased their ability to take shots downfield, and came one game after Smith and the offense displayed little aggressiveness in a 21-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Smith himself wondered if he could have held onto some passes longer, waiting just a moment for things to open up downfield.

But against the Packers, who came into the contest ranked No. 26 in the league in pass defense, the Redskins took advantage.

“We’ve been trying to get some of those going,” Redskins Coach Jay Gruden said. “Jamison [Crowder] had some big plays, Jordan [Reed] had a couple big plays, Vernon [Davis] had a big play and that’s what we try to do. Distribute the ball to the open guy, and Alex did an excellent job.”

The aggressive mind-set from the Redskins’ offense was clear from the start. On their opening drive, Smith connected with wide receiver Paul Richardson on a deep route that produced a 46-yard touchdown, as two Packers defensive backs running with Richardson got tangled up and fell behind the receiver.

Richardson, who was brought to the Redskins as a speedy target for Smith who could take the top off defenses, had not been able to put his abilities on display, until Sunday. He previously had eight receptions for 85 yards.

“I think we had a real good strong [first] half,” Richardson said. “I think we came out and executed. Jay [Gruden] wanted to be aggressive early, and it worked for it. It was good for us to jump out on the team like that early. We’ve got to carry it over, though. We’ve got to be able to finish those games.”

The Redskins amassed 321 yards of total offense in the first half alone, but only produced 65 in the second half, for a total of 386, as they looked to protect the lead against Green Bay and its star quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. Smith said he didn’t think there was any change of mind-set in the second half in terms of taking fewer chances with deep throws, instead saying that the Packers “countered well.”

“We had a great mix going,” Smith said. “I thought we had them on their heels in the first half.”

In addition to Richardson, tight ends Davis and Reed were on the receiving end of some of the team’s bigger passing plays. Davis had two catches for 70 yards, including a 50-yarder from Smith with less than two minutes to go in the first half, setting up a two-yard touchdown run from Adrian Peterson. Reed had four catches for 65 yards.

“That’s just how it goes,” Davis said of the team’s big passing performance. “You want to be able to respond according to how they are responding to you.”

To go along with the dynamic plays down the field, Smith also cut loose on the ground in the victory. Facing a third and 8 on the Packers’ 17-yard-line in the second quarter, Smith escaped the pocket and rolled to his left, beating a defender to the sideline as he tiptoed his way to a Redskins first down. In the ensuing red zone opportunity, Smith tossed a 9-yard touchdown throw to wide receiver Jamison Crowder, who split two defenders in the end zone and gave Washington a 21-3 lead with 5:05 left to go in the half.

“It’s kind of hidden yardage as far as we talk about with the quarterback running,” Smith said. “You love to be able to make them pay when they are locked in and playing man [coverage]. … Just make a play with your feet.”