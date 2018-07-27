RICHMOND — Vernon Davis kept searching for the proper word to describe Alex Smith’s atypical career progression from certain bust to limited game manager to franchise quarterback. He paused. He started to speak. He paused again. Started. Paused. Started. Paused. Finally, he went for it.

“It’s radiant, man,” Davis said, flashing a smile that was quite radiant on its own.

Of all the adjectives commonly used by these helmeted men, you didn’t expect the tight end to praise his fellow 34-year-old in such an incandescent manner. But Davis respects Smith that much. He also has known him since 2006, when they were teammates in San Francisco. Both struggled early with the burden of being high first-round draft picks. Both outlasted their youth and inexperience and became quality NFL players.

Smith, the No. 1 overall pick in 2005, has a more dramatic story, and Davis marvels at the resilience it took for Smith to continue defying low expectations after his disappointing first impression. Smith has been forced to stop at many checkpoints during his 14 seasons, and at each one, people have figured he can’t ascend any higher. But, somehow, he always does.

“He didn’t break,” Davis said. “He didn’t fold. And he’s still climbing. He’s continuing to get better and better and better.”

During the offseason, the Washington Redskins traded for Smith and extended his contract by four years before he even threw a pass for them in practice. They have made a five-season commitment to Smith because they appreciate how solid he is and hope that he’ll continue some of the extraordinary growth he has shown in recent years. The most significant part of Smith’s progression began in 2011, when Jim Harbaugh came to San Francisco. Then he went to Kansas City and made three Pro Bowl appearances in five seasons.

If Smith simply plays to the average of his past seven seasons, Washington has acquired a solid player who can win under the right conditions (strong defense and running game, top-shelf receiving options). That would be good enough to stabilize the position and end the franchise’s bizarre era of quarterback futility and transience.

He’s not an experiment. He’s not a quarterback dying to have options like Kirk Cousins was. Smith is good and permanent. Washington can build around him. But the most intriguing aspect of Smith — and the part that makes some on the team bullish about what he could accomplish in Coach Jay Gruden’s offensive system — is the fact that he’s a 30-something who keeps learning new tricks. For instance, Smith was known mostly as a very good short-to-medium passer who was hesitant to throw deep before last season. But in 2017, he ranked 10th in the NFL in passes that traveled 20-plus yards in the air. He threw 4.2 of those per game and led the league in passer rating on them (134.7), according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats.

It was the most remarkable stat for Smith, who put up his best numbers as a pro at age 33. He threw for a career-high 4,042 yards and 26 touchdowns. He threw just five interceptions, the seventh straight season in which he avoided double-digit picks. He grew from game manager to early-season MVP candidate. For certain, there are special factors that contributed to Smith’s success: the speed of Kansas City receiver Tyreek Hill, the coaching ability of Andy Reid and all of the Chiefs’ other talented offensive weapons. But they don’t explain it all. Even with more players capable of creating separation, Smith had to show the guts and accuracy to deliver the football. His growth in this area is still evident as he confidently zips the ball all over the field while practicing with his new team.

Does the late bloomer have more dimensions to show? Can Gruden, another good offensive mind, enhance Smith’s performance? If the answers are yes, the franchise’s short- and long-term outlooks change significantly. But because he’s Alex Smith, there’s a natural tendency to think he has stretched his career as far as it can go.

“The longer you play, the longer you realize there’s always going to be naysayers,” Smith said. “I mean, you’re never going to make everybody happy. There’s always going to be people that aren’t with you. … I’m not naive to anything. I think, at the same time, it’s not why I’m playing.”

For as excited as he is to have him, Gruden is pragmatic about Smith. He doesn’t dream openly about what he can do with the quarterback. He doesn’t try to compare Washington’s talent to the talent that Smith had in Kansas City. Instead, he focuses on what Smith has proven he can do under any conditions, and he wants to build up from there.

“I think the quarterback position is all about a comfort level with the people around you and the system,” Gruden said. “And I think he started to really get that with Coach Reid, and he got some great players around him, and he knows how to distribute the ball extremely well. He keeps plays alive. He doesn’t make many mistakes. But I think it’s all about, with some of these guys, taking what’s given to him and letting playmakers make plays for him, and I think he’s done a good job of that. I anticipate him doing the same thing once we get all of our guys healthy.

“He’s a great distributor of the football. That’s what he’s done his whole career, and he’s just continued to elevate that level of play based on experience.”

With Cousins, Gruden succeeded in getting him to feel good about simple plays he can make to thrive within the system, and then they created an incredibly productive passing game on that foundation. In many ways, Smith fits Gruden’s variation of the West Coast offense better than not only Cousins but almost every quarterback in the NFL. His understanding of the little things that drive offenses and his ability to deliver shorter passes on time and with great touch could allow Washington to gobble up yards in early-down situations like it did when Cousins was at his best. Then the playbook is open for Gruden to be clever. And if Smith is better than Cousins at situational football — third downs, red zone, late in the half and the fourth quarter — you can see a pathway to success.

It’s also possible that Jordan Reed and Chris Thompson get injured again, and the offensive line also can’t stay healthy, and the receiving corps isn’t good enough. If that’s the case, Smith could struggle greatly. Washington can’t put it all on Smith. He needs help, and a lot of it. But over the course of his career, he has shown tremendous progress in getting the best out of those around him. That’s why he is getting better with age.

“I still feel like my best football is ahead of me, certainly,” Smith said. “I still feel like I have been ascending. I still feel like I haven’t reached my potential, which pushes me, challenges me to continue to strive to get better.”

Washington committed to Smith because he was the safest good quarterback available. But if Smith is one of those rare athletes capable of extending his prime, the franchise might luck out on a player who can be something greater than safe. Something transformative, perhaps. Or something formidable. Something radiant, even.