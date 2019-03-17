Florida Panthers (32-27-12, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (29-35-9, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim plays Florida at Honda Center in a non-conference matchup.

The Ducks are 15-13-8 at home. Anaheim scores 2.3 goals per game, the least in the Western Conference. Jakob Silfverberg leads the team with 21 total goals.

The Panthers have gone 14-15-6 away from home. Florida has surrendered 38 power-play goals, killing 81 percent of opponent opportunities. In their last meeting on Nov. 28, Anaheim won 3-2. Nick Ritchie scored a team-high two goals for the Ducks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Silfverberg leads the Ducks with 21 goals and has totaled 33 points. Josh Manson has recorded five assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-2-4, averaging 3.8 goals, 7.3 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Ducks: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 4.9 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Ducks Injuries: Brendan Guhle: day to day (undisclosed).

Panthers Injuries: James Reimer: day to day (lower body), Denis Malgin: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.