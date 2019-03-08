Montreal Canadiens (36-24-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Anaheim Ducks (26-33-9, 14th in the Western Conference)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hosts Montreal at Honda Center in a non-conference matchup.

The Ducks are 13-12-8 on their home ice. Anaheim is the last team in the league averaging 5.9 points per game. Ryan Getzlaf leads the team with 39 total points.

The Canadiens have gone 17-13-3 away from home. Montreal has scored 25 power-play goals, converting on 12.3 percent of chances. In their last meeting on Feb. 5, Montreal won 4-1. Brendan Gallagher recorded a team-high 3 points for the Canadiens in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 28 assists and has recorded 39 points this season. Jakob Silfverberg has recorded three assists and totaled 8 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-5-0, averaging 7.8 points, 3.1 goals, 4.7 assists, four penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-6-0, averaging 6 points, 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Ducks Injuries: Brendan Guhle: day to day (undisclosed), Derek Grant: day to day (upper body), Devin Shore: day to day (lower body).

Canadiens Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.