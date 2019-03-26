Anaheim Ducks (31-36-10, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (32-34-10, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim heads to Vancouver in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Rogers Arena.

The Canucks are 18-19-7 in Western Conference games. Vancouver has given up 45 power-play goals, stopping 80.9 percent of opponent chances.

The Ducks have gone 14-22-2 away from home. Anaheim is last in the Western Conference shooting 27.6 shots per game. In their last meeting on Feb. 25, Vancouver won 4-0. Bo Horvat scored two goals for the Canucks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 27 goals and has totaled 64 points. Brock Boeser has collected 10 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 5.1 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Canucks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Canucks Injuries: Quinn Hughes: out (lower body), Christopher Tanev: out for season (lower body), Ryan Spooner: out (general soreness), Antoine Roussel: out for season (lower body), Ben Hutton: day to day (lower body).

Ducks Injuries: Ryan Getzlaf: day to day (upper body), Nick Ritchie: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

