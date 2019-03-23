Anaheim Ducks (31-36-9, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (26-39-8, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim visits Los Angeles in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Staples Center.

The Kings are 10-9-2 against the rest of their division.

The Ducks are 17-22-5 in conference games. Anaheim scores 2.3 goals per game, the least in the Western Conference. Jakob Silfverberg leads the team with 23 total goals. In their last meeting on March 10, Los Angeles won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 53 total points, scoring 21 goals and adding 32 assists. Dustin Brown has totaled six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 5.2 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Kings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

Ducks Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

