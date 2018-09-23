The NFL’s biggest officiating conundrum no longer is, “What’s a catch?” The controversy over the new helmet-hitting rule that was brewing during the preseason has fizzled during the regular season. But the new quandary over roughing-the-passer penalties lives on, at least for another week, and Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews again was involved Sunday.

Matthews was penalized for roughing the passer for a third-quarter hit on Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith during the Packers’ 31-17 loss Sunday at FedEx Field.

Matthews ran directly at Smith and sacked him, without hitting the quarterback in the head or below the knee as prohibited by NFL rules. But Matthews, according to the NFL, violated the directive that a defender cannot land on a quarterback with most or all of his body weight.

The NFL almost immediately backed the call made by referee Craig Wrolstad. Soon after the penalty was assessed, with the game still in progress, the league wrote on its NFL Football Operations Twitter account: “This is a foul for roughing the passer — the defender lands ‘with all or most of the defender’s weight’ on the passer.”

A week earlier, Matthews was penalized for roughing the passer to negate a would-be outcome-sealing interception thrown by Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. The league also supported that call, saying that Matthews had improperly lifted Cousins off the ground before taking him down. The Vikings, given that reprieve, tied that game with a touchdown and two-point conversion late in regulation. The game ended in a 29-all tie after a scoreless overtime.

Matthews also was called for roughing the passer during the Packers’ season-opening victory over the Chicago Bears. According to ESPN, he’d been called for roughing the passer only four times in his NFL career before this season.

The league told officials, through a point of officiating emphasis issued before this season, to strictly enforce the rule prohibiting a defender from landing on a quarterback with most or all of his body weight. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was injured on such a hit, by the Vikings’ Anthony Barr, last season. Through the first two weeks of the season, roughing-the-passer penalties had more than doubled over the number called through Week 2 last season.

The officials did not call a penalty when Rodgers was tossed to the turf Sunday by Redskins defensive tackle Daron Payne. Rodgers could be heard complaining about the play when the referee’s microphone inadvertently was left on.

“I don’t want to complain for a call, but he kind of slammed me on my head on that one,” Rodgers said.

