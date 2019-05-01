BUFFALO, N.Y. — A person with direct knowledge of the decision confirms to The Associated Press the Buffalo Bills have informed defensive end Shaq Lawson that they will not pick up the fifth-year option of his contract.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team has not announced the news, which was first reported by The NFL Network.

Teams had until the end of this week to determine whether to pick up the fifth-year options of players selected in the first round of the 2016 draft.

Lawson was drafted with the 19th pick out of Clemson, and the Bills’ decision means his contract will expire after this upcoming season.

Injuries led to Lawson making an inconsistent impact during his first three seasons. He missed the first six games of his rookie year after having surgery for a shoulder injury. He was limited to playing 11 games in 2017 after sustaining a season-ending ankle injury.

Lawson showed signs of promise last season in which he had four sacks and a career-best 12 hits on the quarterback in 14 games.

Overall, he has 10 sacks and 20 hits on the quarterback in 35 games.



