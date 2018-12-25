ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay’s sensational rookie season is over after tests showed he sustained major damage to his right wrist in Denver’s loss at Oakland, a person with knowledge of the MRI results told The Associated Press.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team was off on Christmas Day, confirmed a report by 9News in Denver that medical tests Tuesday morning revealed ligament damage and a possible scaphoid fracture.

Lindsay will miss the Broncos’ final game against the Chargers (11-4) on Sunday, and it appears unlikely he’ll be able to play in the Pro Bowl next month after becoming the first undrafted offensive rookie in NFL history to earn a Pro Bowl selection.

Lindsay was injured in the Broncos’ 27-14 loss to the Raiders on Monday night, a third consecutive defeat that ensured the team of back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1971-72.

He’ll be replaced by fellow rookie Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker on Sunday, when they’ll need seek to avoid posting double-digit losses in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1966-67.

Although Lindsay said after the game Monday night that he planned to play in the finale, he was unable to use his right hand while getting dressed and needed assistance buttoning his shirt and putting on a necktie.



Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay runs against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. (D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press)

Lindsay, the former University of Colorado star who used his snubs from the NFL combine and 2018 draft as fuel for a stellar rookie season, finishes his rookie campaign with 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns.

He won’t get the chance to break the NFL record of 1,104 yards for undrafted rookie running backs that was set by the Colts’ Dominic Rhodes in 2001.

The Broncos have lost seven starters to season-ending injuries plus wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to a trade — he tore his right Achilles tendon on Sunday in Houston’s 32-30 loss to Philadelphia.

Other Denver players out for the year are: linemen Matt Paradis, Ronald Leary and Max Garcia, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, tight ends Jake Butt and Jeff Heuerman and cornerback Chris Harris Jr.

Harris said he’s healed 2½ weeks after fracturing his right fibula in a game at Cincinnati and he plans to play in the Pro Bowl next month in Orlando, Florida.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.