FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2018, file photo ,Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) celebrates an interception by defensive back Andrew Adams during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Tampa, Fla. Free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy will visit the Cleveland Browns, who hope to sign the six-time Pro Bowler. General manager John Dorsey said Thursday, May 23, 2019, that McCoy, who was released earlier this week in a cost-cutting move, will be at the team’s facility Friday. (Jason Behnken, File/Associated Press)

CLEVELAND — A person familiar with the meeting says free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy remains in talks with the Browns following his visit.

McCoy spent several hours at the team’s facility Friday, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. The person said “discussions” with McCoy and his agents “are ongoing.”

McCoy was released earlier this week by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who didn’t want to pay him $13 million next season.

The Browns are one of several teams interested in signing the six-time Pro Bowler, who has 54 ½ career sacks in 123 games.

The 31-year-old wants to sign with a Super Bowl contender, and the Browns believe they are one after adding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., edge rusher Olivier Vernon and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson this offseason.

If the Browns sign McCoy, they would have four current or former Pro Bowlers on their defensive line.

