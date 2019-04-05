CLEVELAND — A person familiar with the plans says the Cleveland Browns intend to sign former Packers and Steelers safety Morgan Burnett and quarterback Garrett Gilbert, who played in the failed Alliance of American Football.

The person familiar spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Friday because the deals are still pending physicals.

Burnett was released by Pittsburgh this week. The person said he could get a multiyear deal with Cleveland. Gilbert played for the Orlando Apollos of the defunct AAF. He was the league’s passing leader with 2,152 yards.

The Browns have been looking for a safety since trading Jabrill Peppers to the Giants in the deal for star Odell Beckham. This week the Browns acquired safety Eric Murray in a trade with Kansas City.

Burnett’s role was reduced last season with the Steelers after the team drafted Terrell Edmunds in the first round. The 30-year-old Burnett was also slowed by a groin injury and played in 11 games.

