NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Tennessee Titans have agreed with Tampa Bay wide receiver Adam Humphries to a four-year contract worth approximately $36 million.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal cannot become official until free agency opens Wednesday. NFL Network first reported the four-year deal with $19 million guaranteed .

Humphries’ reception and yardage totals increased in each of his first four seasons, and he is coming off his best year yet with 76 receptions for 816 yards and five TD catches. His receptions and TD catches would have led the Titans in each category last season.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson worked for Tampa Bay when the Bucs signed Humphries as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson in 2015.

Humphries brings some much-needed experience to a wide receiving corps led by Corey Davis, the fifth overall pick in 2017, and Taywan Taylor. Tajae Sharpe had been the most experienced receiver in the group as a fifth-round pick in 2016, but he missed the 2017 with injuries.

