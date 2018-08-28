PHOENIX — Three of Arizona’s most popular athletes will have prominent roles in the funeral for Sen. John McCain.

Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald will speak during Thursday’s service in Phoenix, preceding former Vice President Joe Biden. Former Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan and former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Luis Gonzalez will serve as pallbearers.

McCain, who died at age 81 on Saturday after battling brain cancer, was an avid sports fan and supporter of Arizona’s teams.

He attended countless professional and collegiate games in Arizona for more than two decades. He became friends with many of the athletes in the area, including Fitzgerald, Doan and Gonzalez.

Fitzgerald penned a tribute to McCain last Christmas and visited the ailing senator at his Sedona ranch earlier this year.

