Los Angeles Kings (24-35-8, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Arizona Coyotes (33-29-5, ninth in the Western Conference)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts Los Angeles in Western Conference play.

The Coyotes are 16-15-3 on their home ice. Arizona has scored 36 power-play goals, converting on 16.8 percent of chances.

The Kings have gone 11-18-5 away from home. Los Angeles has converted on 15.4 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 28 power-play goals. In their last meeting on Dec. 27, Los Angeles won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Niklas Hjalmarsson leads the Coyotes with a plus-nine in 67 games played this season. Oliver Ekman-Larsson has recorded 8 points over the last 10 games for Arizona with two goals and six assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 1-7-2, averaging 5 points, two goals, three assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .868 save percentage.

Coyotes: 8-2-0, averaging 7.4 points, 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, three penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .942 save percentage.

Coyotes Injuries: Derek Stepan: out (lower body).

Kings Injuries: Austin Wagner: day to day (lower body).

