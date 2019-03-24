Arizona Coyotes (36-32-7, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (43-25-7, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Uniondale, New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona looks to stop its four-game skid with a victory over New York.

The Islanders are 22-12-4 on their home ice. New York is last in the Eastern Conference recording 28.5 shots per game.

The Coyotes are 18-17-3 in road games. Arizona has given up 31 power-play goals, killing 85.4 percent of opponent opportunities. In their last meeting on Dec. 18, New York won 3-1. Ryan Pulock recorded a team-high two assists for the Islanders in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Lee leads the Islanders with 27 goals, adding 20 assists and recording 47 points. Mathew Barzal has recorded seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Islanders Injuries: Valtteri Filppula: out (upper body).

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.