Edmonton Oilers (31-32-7, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (36-30-5, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts Edmonton trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Coyotes are 15-9-2 against Pacific Division teams. Arizona has given up 30 power-play goals, killing 85.1 percent of opponent chances.

The Oilers are 9-11-2 against the rest of their division. Edmonton averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. Zack Kassian leads the team serving 82 total minutes. In their last meeting on Feb. 19, Arizona won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Richardson leads the Coyotes with 16 goals and has recorded 23 points. Vinnie Hinostroza has totaled five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Coyotes: 8-2-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.9 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

Coyotes Injuries: Derek Stepan: out (lower body).

Oilers Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

