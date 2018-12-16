JACKSONVILLE — Josh Johnson played like a desperate man on Sunday. He played like a man who knows his time may be limited, who understands that opportunities can be scarce.

The emotions poured out of him after 60 minutes of football that saw the Redskins’ fourth starting quarterback of the season earn the first victory of his NFL career. Johnson dropped to the ground after Dustin Hopkins’ 36-yard field goal went through the uprights as time expired in a 16-13 Redskins win over Jacksonville, and then rolled over face down and pounded the ground five times before sitting up on his knees and letting out a roar. Moments later he paced around the field, alone, in looping circles, pumping his fist while awaiting a national media interview.

This was the kind of moment Johnson has been waiting for.

“I know every opportunity I get could be my last one,” said the 32-year old Johnson. “That’s just the reality of my situation. I just want to leave it all on the field. I owe this game that much because I love it that much. … For me to go out there and not leave it on the field, that would be disrespectful.

“Just everything from my career, I always had belief in myself that I can do things like this. But I’ve never been one to talk about it because talking does nothing. You’ve got to really be about the action. … To be able to just have everything that’s been bottled up in me for years and finally just let it out, it was a relief. Honestly, it was.”

[Redskins earn a 16-13 comeback win over Jaguars, keeping playoff hopes alive]

The game was anything but pretty, but Johnson made plays in the most dire of moments. He rushed for a career-high 49 yards on nine carries, including a 16-yarder on first-and-18 late in the third quarter after a holding penalty that had pinned the Redskins deep in their own territory. Trailing 13-6 in the fourth quarter, Johnson spearheaded a 10-play drive that ended in a six-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jeremy Spinkle. The quarterback was 5 for 6 on the drive, including a miraculous 33-yard completion to wide receiver Jamison Crowder off a tipped ball on third-and-15.

A tipped-ball interception by Fabian Moreau gave Washington the ball back tied 13-13 near midfield with 2:31 remaining, and the team used a heavy dose of Adrian Peterson — including a 7-yard pass from Johnson to the veteran running back — set up the game-winning field goal.

Johnson threw for 151 yards and a touchdown without an interception in his first start since 2011. He signed with the team on Dec. 5 and was playing in a charity basketball tournament three days before that. Johnson, who was a fifth-round draft pick in 2008, was 0-5 as a starter before Sunday.

The offense didn’t shine, but Johnson played a gritty game that took advantage of his athleticism — and he never slid to protect himself when he took off running, instead fighting for every yard. The Redskins scored 13 points in the second half after managing just three in the previous 30 minutes.

“He’s a great leader and a great guy to have around,” linebacker Mason Foster said. “You can tell that by the way guys rally behind him. … He’s from Oakland, California, and ever since I’ve known him he’s been like that on and off the field . . . He’s representing a lot of people when he’s out there and you can tell by the way that he plays that he has a chip on his shoulder. He has something to prove to everybody. … It’s good to see him get his chance to shine.”

Johnson explained that he’s a different player than he was in 2011, and the trials he’s endured prepared him for this moment. It simply is not too big for him. The 32-year-old hadn’t played in a game since 2013 before joining the Redskins in an emergency situation two weeks ago, and being thrust into the 40-16 loss to the New York Giants after starter Mark Sanchez struggled mightily.

Coach Jay Gruden named him the starter after he showed promise in the loss, and the week was spent trying to get him up to speed with the team’s offense and personnel as quickly as possible. The two had a moment before the game when the coach simply told his quarterback to “calm down.”

“He played good. He played really good, actually,” Gruden said. “He missed a couple of things, which is to be expected. He was pressed early and didn’t get a couple of shots downfield, but in the second half he stuck with the plan and made some plays outside the pocket with his legs, which was outstanding. What can you say? We just came to Jacksonville and beat the Jaguars and he was a big part of that.”

Johnson finished the game with a noticeable limp that was still present as he walked into his postgame interview session. He assured everyone there would be no need to look for another quarterback.

“I haven’t been hit in two years,” Johnson said with a laugh. “I haven’t played a 300-pound defensive lineman like Calais Campbell and [Yannick] Ngakoue. My body’s getting acclimated. There’s a lot of things I’m doing on speed dial right now.”