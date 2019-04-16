FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have signed offensive lineman John Wetzel to a one-year contract and defensive end Chris Odom to a two-year deal.

Wetzel played in 40 games, including 24 starts, with the Arizona Cardinals over the last three seasons. The 6-foot-7, 328-pounder can play both tackle and guard, adding depth to a revamped unit up front.

Odom comes to the Falcons from Alliance of American Football, the spring league that halted play with two weeks left in its inaugural season. He had 10 tackles and 2.5 sacks in eight games for the Salt Lake Stallions after originally signing with the Falcons in 2017 as an undrafted player out of Arkansas State.

