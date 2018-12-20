CHICAGO (10-4) at SAN FRANCISCO (4-10)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Bears by 6 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Chicago 10-4, San Francisco 5-9

SERIES RECORD - 49ers lead 34-31-1

LAST MEETING - 49ers beat Bears 15-14, Dec. 3, 2017

LAST WEEK - Bears beat Packers 24-17; 49ers beat Seahawks 26-23, OT

AP PRO32 RANKING - Bears No. 4, 49ers No. 28

BEARS OFFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (14), PASS (22).

BEARS DEFENSE - OVERALL (18), RUSH (16), PASS (17).

49ERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (14), RUSH (8), PASS (16).

49ERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (3), RUSH (2), PASS (10).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Bears won first game ever at Levi’s Stadium 28-20 in 2014. ... Chicago has won seven of eight for first division title since 2010. ... Matt Nagy is Chicago’s first rookie coach with 10 wins since George Halas went 10-1-2 in 1920 — first year for franchise then known as Decatur Staleys. ... Chicago leads NFL in takeaways (35), turnover margin (plus-13), interceptions (26) and points off turnovers (107). ... Bears LB Khalil Mack has 12 1/2 sacks and is tied for first in NFL with six forced fumbles. ... Chicago QB Mitchell Trubisky tied franchise record with four 300-yard passing games this season. ... LB Leonard Floyd had two sacks last week. ... LB Roquan Smith has 107 tackles, making him one of four rookies with 100 or more. ... Bears RB Jordan Howard ran for 117 yards, career-high three TDs against 49ers on Dec. 4, 2016. ... Niners first team since at least 1940 to go six straight games without takeaway. San Francisco 3-3 in those contests. ... Niners need six takeaways in final two games to avoid setting mark for fewest in season last done by Chicago in 2016. ... DL DeForest Buckner has 11 sacks, joining Aldon Smith (19 1/2 in 2012, 14 in 2001) as only 49ers with double digits in season in 16 years. ... TE George Kittle has 1,154 yards receiving. Kittle needs 26 more to post most for franchise since Terrell Owens had 1,300 in 2002. ... Richie James Jr.’s 97-yard kickoff return for TD last week was first punt or kick return TD for 49ers since 2011 opener. ... San Francisco K Robbie Gould made 29 of 30 FG attempts this season, best accuracy in NFL. Gould made five FGs in win last year at Chicago. ... Fantasy tip: Bears RB Tarik Cohen is one of top all-around threats. He leads NFL in yards on punt returns (413), ranks second among RBs with 710 yards receiving, and leads all backs with seven catches of at least 25 yards.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.