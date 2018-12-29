LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have activated right guard Kyle Long from injured reserve, clearing the way for the three-time Pro Bowl lineman to play in the regular-season finale at Minnesota.

Long has been out since Oct. 28, when he suffered a tendon injury in his right foot against the New York Jets. He had surgery and was placed on IR with an option to return.

The NFC North champion Bears (11-4) are headed to the playoffs for the first time since the 2010 team won the division. They could earn a first-round bye Sunday with a win and a loss by the Los Angeles Rams, while the Vikings (8-6-1) need a win or a loss by the Philadelphia Eagles to make the playoffs as a wild card.

Chicago also waived quarterback Tyler Bray on Saturday.

