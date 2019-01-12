Chicago Bears strong safety Adrian Amos (38) intercepts a pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (David Banks/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Chicago safety Adrian Amos has been fined $26,739 by the NFL for his unnecessary roughness penalty in the Bears’ playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Amos hit tight end Zach Ertz, who was deemed a defenseless receiver, in the third quarter of Philadelphia’s 16-15 win last Sunday. It came on a third-down play that extended the drive that gave the Eagles a 10-6 lead on Dallas Goedert’s 10-yard touchdown catch.

Eagles defensive lineman Bennett was docked $10,026 on Saturday, also for unnecessary roughness, for an open-handed punch to the face of Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long’s face in the second quarter. It was also a third-down play that extended a drive, and Chicago kicked a field goal a few plays later.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.