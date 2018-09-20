CHICAGO (1-1) at ARIZONA (0-2)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Bears by 2

RECORD VS SPREAD — Chicago 2-0, Arizona 0-2

SERIES RECORD — Bears lead 56-28-6

LAST MEETING — Cardinals beat Bears 48-23, Sept. 20, 2015

LAST WEEK — Bears beat Seahawks 24-17; Cardinals lost to Rams 34-0

AP PRO32 RANKING — Bears No. 17, Cardinals No. 31

BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (14), PASS (29)

BEARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (4), PASS (18)

CARDINALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (31), PASS (32)

CARDINALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (28), PASS (27)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: Series dates to 1920, when Chicago Cardinals beat Decatur Staleys (later Bears) 7-6. ... Charles Bidwill was Bears vice president when he bought Cardinals for $50,000 in 1932. Bidwill family has owned Cardinals ever since. ... Cardinals and Bears are only founding members of NFL still in existence. ... Bears have non-losing record for first time since 3-3 start in 2014. ... Chicago leads NFL with 10 sacks, six last week. ... LB Khalil Mack, acquired from Oakland on Sept. 1, has strip sacks in each of first two games. Two-time All-Pro also returned interception for TD in opener against Green Bay. ... Bears LB Danny Trevathan had two sacks against Seattle. ... Chicago CB Prince Amukamara had first career interception return for TD when he ran one back 49 yards against Seattle. ... Bears rookie WR Anthony Miller caught first career TD against Seahawks. ... WR Allen Robinson set career high with 10 catches for 83 yards Monday night. ... Chicago QB Mitchell Trubisky has thrown for 371 yards, two TDs, two interceptions. ... Arizona’s offense didn’t cross midfield vs. Rams until next-to-last play of game. ... Cardinals QB Sam Bradford has not thrown TD pass, has been intercepted twice and has 55.6 passer rating. ... WR Larry Fitzgerald, slowed by sore hamstring this week, has missed six games in 15-year career. ... Arizona is 0-2 for first time since 2005. ... Cardinals have averaged 175 yards per game and allowed 295 per game. ... Through two games, Cardinals K Phil Dawson has not attempted an extra point or field goal. ... Only two WRs have caught pass for Cardinals. Fitzgerald has 10, Christian Kirk five. ... David Johnson has rushed for only 85 yards, averaging 3.9 per carry, and caught six passes for 33 yards. ... Fantasy tip: Bears’ defense often has been dominant, with 10 sacks and four takeaways, and is facing NFL’s worst offense.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.