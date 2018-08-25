Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy talks to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Chicago. The Bears won 27-20. (Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press)

CHICAGO — Bears coach Matt Nagy decided to rest starters for the next-to-last preseason game rather than use it as the customary regular-season tuneup.

And the backups proved that they’re also ready for the regular season.

Chase Daniel directed touchdown drives on the first three possessions and the Bears defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 27-20 on Saturday.

The Bears played in the Hall of Fame Game and have been practicing since July 20, and Nagy liked what he’d seen from the starters in practices. So he decided Friday to keep starters out of what normally would be a dress rehearsal for the regular-season opener at Green Bay.

Daniel replaced Mitchell Trubisky against his mentor, Andy Reid, and the Chiefs, the team Nagy last year served as the offensive coordinator.

Playing against both the Chiefs’ starting defense and then the backups, Daniel led the Bears to a 24-10 halftime lead. Daniel, a Chiefs backup quarterback from 2013-15, finished 15 of 18 for 198 yards and two touchdowns. The first two Bears touchdown drives came against Kansas City’s starting defense, minus injured safety Eric Berry and four other injured players.

