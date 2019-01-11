LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The NFC North-champion Chicago Bears have hired former Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano as their defensive coordinator to replace Vic Fangio.

Pagano inherits one of the NFL’s stingiest defenses after Fangio left to take the Denver Broncos’ head coaching job. He will get to work with one of the league’s best pass rushers in Khalil Mack as well as two other All-Pros — cornerback Kyle Fuller and safety Eddie Jackson.

Pagano led Indianapolis to a 53-43 record and two AFC South championships from 2012 to 2017.

The Bears went 12-4 in their first season under coach Matt Nagy after four straight last-place finishes and made the playoffs for the first time in eight years.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.