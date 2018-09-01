LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have waived linebacker John Timu and cornerback Cre’von LeBlanc while terminating quarterback Tyler Bray’s contract.

The three were among the players let go or placed on injured reserve on a busy Saturday when Chicago also landed two-time All-Pro Khalil Mack in a blockbuster trade with Oakland. That was the biggest news as rosters were trimmed to 53.

Chicago also dealt cornerback Deiondre Hall to Philadelphia for a conditional 2019 seventh-round pick. Hall was suspended for the opener for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Timu made nine starts in three seasons for Chicago, while LeBlanc made 10 in two years with the Bears. Bray was trying to land a spot behind Mitchell Trubisky and Chase Daniel.

