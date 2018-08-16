Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, left, looks to pass the ball after taking a snap from center Cody Whitehair as they take part in drills during a joint NFL football training camp session with the Denver Broncos Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, at Broncos’ headquarters in Englewood, Colo. (David Zalubowski/Associated Press)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Matt Nagy read off the numbers almost like the winning lottery ticket: 12-80-10.

The Chicago Bears coach is hoping the offense can strike it rich this season with the additions of receiver Allen Robinson (No. 12) and tight end Trey Burton (No. 8), to pair with young quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (No. 10).

Throughout camp, the trio has steadily honed their chemistry. That was evident Thursday when the team had a joint practice against the Denver Broncos.

“The one thing I’ve really seen is 12 and 80, both their timing is starting to click with 10 ,” said Nagy, whose team faces the Broncos on Saturday in a preseason contest.

Robinson is rounding back into form after tearing his ACL in the opener last season while with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He signed a three-year, $42 million free agent deal with the Bears to become Trubisky’s top target.

Then there’s Burton, a member of the Philadelphia Eagles last season who may be best remembered for throwing a 1-yard TD pass to quarterback Nick Foles during a Super Bowl win over New England.

Burton rattled off numerous reasons why he signed with Chicago — the offense, the coach, the city and of course No. 10.

“A young quarterback who everybody says nothing but great things about,” Burton said.

The second-overall pick in 2017, Trubisky threw for 2,193 yards, seven TDs and seven interceptions his rookie season. With Nagy running the show, the Bears figure to take more shots down the field.

That’s extremely enticing to Trubisky, whose team ranked at the bottom of the league in yards passing per game in 2017.

“We’re going to keep being aggressive,” Trubisky said. “The key is to be consistent with them, hit them. It really stretches the field, and it opens up the run game, opens up the intermediate throws as well. We’re going to continue to be aggressive, which I love.”

Asked what he does best on the field, Trubisky didn’t blink: “That’s too generic.”

He quickly pondered.

“What do I think I do best? I don’t know. I love football,” he responded. “I love coming out here with my teammates and doing the best I possibly can. I wouldn’t say there’s really one (way) how I would categorize my game. I want to continue to get better every day and try to be great.”

Maybe a little surprising is how fast Trubisky has gotten in sync with Robinson and Burton.

“It speaks to the type of guys they are, their knowledge of the game and their work ethic, as well as mine,” Trubisky said. “We’ve been getting on the same page, repping over and over again and really developing that trust and chemistry on and off the field so I know where they’re going to be. They do a good job getting open. We’ve really been clicking.”

Robinson is slated to see some action for the Bears on Saturday. Trubisky and the first-team offense gained minus-1 yards on eight plays last week at Cincinnati.

Obviously, Nagy wants to see more.

“You want to score touchdowns. You want to be able to put points on the board,” Nagy said. “I want to see some first downs. I want to see a balance of run and pass. I want to see solid protection. If you have protection and give that quarterback green grass, they’ll produce.”

Nagy liked what he saw out of Trubisky after two days of facing a Broncos defense featuring the disruptive Von Miller.

“Arrow up,” Nagy said. “It was two good days and that’s what his expectations are and that’s what he knows we want.”

He does at that.

“Every snap matters. Every practice rep, every preseason game matters,” Trubisky said. “We’re coming out here competing every day. We’re always trying to get better. No matter what it is, if it’s on the practice field, if I’m in the backyard by myself or if it’s a preseason game, we’re trying to get better and we’re trying to move the football.

“That’s what great players do. That’s what great teams do. We’re trying to get some momentum.”

