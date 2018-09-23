Chicago Bears cornerback Bryce Callahan (37) celebrates his interception against the Arizona Cardinals with Prince Amukamara (20) and Jordan Howard (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (Rick Scuteri/Associated Press)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Cody Parkey kicked his third field goal of the game, a 43-yarder with 4:31 to remaining, to rally the Chicago Bears to a 16-14 victory over the winless Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Sam Bradford threw two first-quarter touchdown passes to put the Cardinals up 14-0, but was replaced by rookie Josh Rosen after fumbling the ball away deep in Chicago territory late in the game.

Rosen, the 10th overall pick in this year’s draft out of UCLA, drew a standing ovation from the Cardinals crowd as he jogged on the field. He drove Arizona past midfield, but on fourth-and-5 from the Bears 45, his pass was intercepted by Bryce Callahan with 1:10 to play.

Arizona got the ball back one more time and the game ended with Rosen sacked by Sherrick McManis, who also had one of two of Bradford’s interceptions.

Clinging to a 14-13 lead, the Cardinals drove to the Chicago 21 early in the fourth quarter but the scrambling Bradford was tackled by Khalil Mack. Bradford fumbled and Danny Trevathan recovered at the Bears 16.

Chicago, with the help of an unnecessary roughness penalty on Tre Boston, drove downfield and got the go-ahead field goal.

The Bears (2-1) intercepted three passes and recovered one fumble. Arizona is 0-3 for the first time since 2004.

But it was the Cardinals getting off to a fast start.

Arizona’s offense, which had scored a total of six points in two lopsided losses entering the game, took the opening kickoff and went 75 yards in just five plays.

On third-and-4 from the Cardinals 29-yard line, Bradford connected with rookie Christian Kirk on a 30-yard play. Two plays later, Bradford found tight end Ricky Seals-Jones wide open for a 35-yard touchdown.

The Bears responded with a run-oriented drive to the Arizona 13. But on third down, Bene Benwikere and Budda Baker, blitzing from each side, dropped Mitchell Trubisky for a 15-yard loss and Parkey’s 46-yard field-goal try was wide right.

Arizona went three-and-out but on the next series, Robert Nkemdiche stripped the ball from Trubisky and Corey Peters recovered at the Chicago 21.

On the next play, Bradford threw 21 yards to David Johnson in the end zone to make it 14-0.

The Bears used 5:27 on an 11-play drive that stalled on the Arizona 2 and Chicago settled for a 20-yard field goal by Parkey to cut the lead to 14-3. The driving included roughing-the-passer calls against Nkemdiche and Markus Golden that had Cardinals coach Steve Wilks livid on the sideline.

Arizona got a late break when Chandler Jones tipped Trubisky’s pass and Tre Boston made a diving interception at the Chicago 34. But the Cardinals went nowhere, Mack sacked Bradford on third down and Arizona had to punt.

FINALLY, A TD

The Bears finally got in the end zone on Howard’s 1-yard run that cut Arizona’s lead to 14-10 with 6:16 left in the third quarter.

Chicago went for it on fourth-and-1 at the Cardinals 19 and barely converted on a 1-yard shovel pass to Allen Robinson II.

Tarik Cohen’s 17-yard run set up the score.

Sherrick McManis took the ball away from intended receiver Chad Williams for an interception at the Arizona 38 with 3:38 left in the third quarter. The defense kept the Bears out of the end zone and Parkey’s 41-yard field goal sliced the Cardinals’ lead to 14-13 entering the final quarter.

INJURIES

Chicago cornerback Prince Amukamara left the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.

UP NEXT

Bears: are home against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Cardinals: host Seattle next Sunday.

