LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears say they have re-signed veteran punter Pat O’Donnell to a two-year contract.

O’Donnell has spent all five of his seasons with Chicago and is the franchise’s leader with a 44.9-yard career gross average. O’Donnell averaged 45 yards per punt last season and tied a career high with 28 punts inside the 20.

The Bears also agreed to a one-year contract with backup quarterback Tyler Bray. He spent most of last season their practice squad.

The Bears announced the moves on Wednesday. Chicago won the NFC North at 12-4 in coach Matt Nagy’s first season.

