LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have signed right tackle Bobby Massie to a four-year contract extension through the 2022 season.

Massie has spent the past three years as Chicago’s starting right tackle. He played with Arizona from 2012-15.

Massie started every game this season and was part of a line that gave up just 33 sacks. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky made the Pro Bowl in his second season. The Bears won the NFC North at 12-4 after four straight last-place finishes and made the playoffs for the first time in eight years in their first season under coach Matt Nagy.

Chicago announced the extension on Saturday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.