CHICAGO — Bears tight end Zach Miller has decided to retire after nearly losing his left leg on a gruesome play two years ago.

Miller had nine surgeries to address his injuries after he dislocated his knee and tore an artery on a potential touchdown reception in New Orleans on Oct. 29, 2017. He had left open the possibility of playing again up until announcing his retirement on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Miller posted on Instagram that it was time “to move on from playing the game of football.” He wrote that he would love more than anything to play at Soldier Field one last time, but he “physically cannot give the game and our fans what they deserve.”

Miller finishes his career with 146 receptions for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns in 66 games. He was selected by Jacksonville in the sixth round of the 2009 draft and played for the Jaguars for three seasons.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.