CHICAGO (11-4) at MINNESOTA (8-6-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, Fox

OPENING LINE — Vikings by 6½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Chicago 11-4, Minnesota 8-6-1

SERIES RECORD — Vikings lead 60-53-2

LAST MEETING — Bears beat Vikings 25-20, Nov. 18

LAST WEEK — Bears beat 49ers 14-9; Vikings beat Lions 27-9

AP PRO32 RANKING — Bears No. 3, Vikings No. 13

BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (14), PASS (20)

BEARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (2), PASS (8)

VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (30), PASS (10)

VIKINGS DEFENSE — OVERALL (3), RUSH (11), PASS (3)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — This is third straight season and fifth time in eight years with Bears and Vikings matched up in Minnesota in Week 17. 116th all-time meeting between Bears and Vikings, including wild-card round playoff win by Bears in Minnesota in 1994-95 season. Strong possibility that Vikings and Bears face each other next week in wild-card round. ... Bears have lost six straight games in Minnesota. ... Bears are only team in NFC to hold second-half lead in every game this year. ... Matt Nagy is first Bears coach with winning record in debut season since Paddy Driscoll went 9-2-1 in 1956, when George Halas took two-year hiatus. ... QB Mitchell Trubisky is 63 for 89 (70.8 percent) for 755 yards (251.7 per game) with six passing TDs, one rushing TD and two interceptions for 109.5 passer rating in last three games vs. NFC North foes, all wins. Trubisky and Texans QB Deshaun Watson are only players in league this season with 95-plus passer rating and 400-plus rushing yards. ... Bears have had 16 players with at least one TD, tied with Saints for most in NFL. ... Chicago has held opponents to six or fewer first-half points in eight games this year. ... Bears OLB Khalil Mack has 4½ sacks and forced fumble in last four games. ... Vikings are 18-6 at home in regular season and playoffs since U.S. Bank Stadium opened. ... Vikings RB Dalvin Cook has topped 100 total yards in consecutive games for first time in career, with 209 rushing yards and 62 receiving yards combined over last two contests. ... QB Kirk Cousins, who has matched career high with 29 TD passes, needs one more to join Warren Moon (1994), Daunte Culpepper (2004) and Brett Favre (2009) as only players in team history with 4,000-plus passing yards and 30-plus TD passes in single season. ... With one TD by WR Adam Thielen and six catches and one TD by Stefon Diggs, Vikings would have second set of teammates in NFL history with 100-plus receptions and 10-plus TDs in same year, joining Colts WR Reggie Wayne and TE Dallas Clark (2009). ... Vikings lead NFL with 50 sacks, third most in franchise history behind 1992 (51) and 1989 (71). ... Vikings have allowed fewest TD drives (25) in league for second straight season after giving up 23 in 2017. ... Fantasy tip: Trubisky, who has 25 career starts, has posted three of seven lowest career passer ratings vs. Vikings. Vikings’ defense has 43 points allowed and 23 sacks in last three home games.

