CINCINNATI (0-0) at BALTIMORE (0-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Colts by 1 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Cincinnati 8-8, Indianapolis 8-8

SERIES RECORD - Colts lead 19-11

LAST MEETING - Bengals won 24-23, Oct. 29, 2017

AP PRO32 RANKING - Bengals No. 24, Colts No. 30

BENGALS OFFENSE - OVERALL (32), RUSH (31), PASS (27).

BENGALS DEFENSE - OVERALL (18), RUSH (30), PASS (8).

COLTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (31), RUSH (22), PASS (30).

COLTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (30), RUSH (26), PASS (28).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Bengals and Colts meet for second time in 11 days, marking first time since 2014 NFL teams have squared off in preseason finale and regular-season opener (San Diego and Arizona). ... Cincinnati has won three of last four openers and three of last five in series after snapping seven-game skid against Colts. ... Coach Marvin Lewis is 20-14 against first-year head coaches. ... QB Andy Dalton and WR A.J. Green enter eighth season together and are oldest players on Bengals’ offense at 30. ... Dalton needs one 300-yard game to tie Boomer Esiason’s career record for most in franchise history (23), and nine passing attempts to pass Esiason (3,464) for No. 2 in Bengals history. ... Green and Chad Johnson are tied for most career 100-yard games (32). ... LB Preston Brown makes Bengals debut after sharing NFL lead for tackles (144) in Buffalo last season. ... Bengals open with Sunday afternoon/Thursday night slate for second straight season. ... Cincinnati will wear white color rush uniforms at Indy. ...Colts’ Frank Reich makes head coaching debut and will call offensive plays. ... Indy needs two wins for 300 since making move in 1984 from Baltimore. ... Andrew Luck expected to make first regular-season start since Jan. 1, 2017. Luck has at least one TD pass in 23 consecutive games, longest active streak in NFL, and tied for No. 19 in league history. ... Indy offensive line allowed league-high 56 sacks last season. ... K Adam Vinatieri needs seven field goals and 58 points to break Morten Andersen’s NFL career records in both categories (565 field goals and 2,544 points). Vinatieri needs five field goals between 40 and 49 yards to tie Gary Anderson (161) for league’s career mark. Vinatieri is oldest player in NFL at 45. ... Indy has switched from 3-4 defensive front to more traditional 4-3 defense under new coordinator Matt Eberflus. ... Safeties Malik Hooker and Clayton Geathers expect to line up side by side for first time in regular-season game after injuries last season. Hooker tore two ligaments in right knee in October. Geathers missed first nine games in 2017 with neck injury and had offseason knee surgery. ... Fantasy Tip: Dalton and Green have connected for league-high 21 plays of 50 or more yards since 2011 and could take advantage of Indy’s new defense and young secondary.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.