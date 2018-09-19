FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2018, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard carries the ball during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals will rely more heavily on Giovani Bernard to pull them through the next few games with running back Joe Mixon sidelined after a knee procedure. (Adrian Kraus, File/Associated Press)

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are down to Giovani Bernard as their only experienced running back who knows their offense.

Joe Mixon had surgery to remove torn knee cartilage and will be out for a few games, leaving the Bengals (2-0) with Bernard and Tra Carson as their experienced running backs at Carolina (1-1) on Sunday.

Carson got hurt in practice on Monday and was waived on Wednesday. The Bengals signed former Seattle running back Thomas Rawls, who was with the Jets in preseason and was released in their final cuts. They also have rookie Mark Walton, a fourth-round pick.

Center Billy Price and defensive end Michael Johnson also are recovering from injuries during a 34-23 win over the Ravens on Thursday night.

