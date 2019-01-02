ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills shook up their coaching staff by firing offensive line coach Juan Castillo and receivers coach Terry Robiskie following a 6-10 finish.

A person familiar with the decision confirmed to The Associated Press of Robiskie’s firing following his first season in Buffalo. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity on Wednesday because the team has not announced the move first reported by Sirius XM’s Alex Marvez.

Earlier in the day, general manager Brandon Beane said Castillo was fired Tuesday.

The shakeup comes after Buffalo’s offense finished 30th and despite rookie quarterback Josh Allen showing gradual development in winning three of his final six starts to finish 5-6.

Castillo also oversaw the LeSean McCoy-led running game, which sputtered during his second season in Buffalo.

The Bills ranked ninth in the NFL with 1,984 yards rushing, though Allen accounted for nearly a third of that with a team-leading 631 yards. McCoy had career lows with 514 yards rushing and by averaging 3.2 yards per carry.

Buffalo’s patchwork offensive line never entirely jelled in having difficulty replacing the offseason losses of center Eric Wood and guard Richie Incognito.

“There were some times throughout the season where I didn’t think we played well enough; we were out of sync up front,” McDermott said during his season-ending news conference on Monday. “That’s an area that we have to look hard at this offseason.”

McDermott and Castillo previously worked together with the Philadelphia Eagles. Castillo was the Eagles offensive line coach before taking over as defensive coordinator after McDermott was fired following the 2010 season.

Robiskie was hired by the Bills to replace Phil McGeoghan, and inherited a mostly young and unproven group of receivers behind returning starter Kelvin Benjamin.

Benjamin’s production regressed to the point he was released with four weeks left in the season.

Robiskie did play a role in developing second-year receiver Zay Jones and undrafted rookie Robert Foster. Jones led the team with 652 yards receiving and seven touchdowns, while Foster established himself as a starter over the final month of the season.

