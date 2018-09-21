ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills running back LeSean McCoy is listed as questionable due to a rib cartilage injury for Buffalo’s game at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

McCoy has practiced on a limited basis since being hurt in a 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend. Backup running back Taiwan Jones is also listed Friday as questionable due to a deep cut on his forehead.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson has been ruled out and will miss his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury.

The Bills could be down to three healthy cornerbacks with Philip Gaines (dislocated right elbow) and rookie Taron Johnson (shoulder) listed as questionable. Johnson practiced fully Friday for the first time since being hurt in a season-opening loss at Baltimore.

