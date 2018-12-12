ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have promoted running back Keith Ford from their practice squad to provide insurance with starter LeSean McCoy and backup Chris Ivory nursing injuries.

McCoy hurt his hamstring and Ivory hurt his left shoulder in a 27-23 loss to the New York Jets last weekend.

Coach Sean McDermott listed McCoy and Ivory as being day to day on Monday, while adding he’ll get a better idea of their status once the team returned to practice Wednesday. McDermott is scheduled to speak later in the day with Buffalo preparing to host Detroit on Sunday.

The only other running back on the Bills’ roster is Marcus Murphy.

Ford is an undrafted rookie free agent who split his college career between Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

Safety Dean Marlowe also was promoted from the practice squad a day after Buffalo placed cornerback Taron Johnson on injured reserve.

The Bills also signed receiver Tanner McEvoy, tight end Kyle Carter and cornerback Josh Thornton to their practice squad.

