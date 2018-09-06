BUFFALO (0-0) at BALTIMORE (0-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Ravens by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Buffalo 10-6-1, Baltimore 8-7-1

SERIES RECORD - Ravens lead 4-3

LAST MEETING - Ravens beat Bills, 13-7, Sept. 11, 2016

AP PRO32 RANKING - Bills No. 26, Ravens No. 14

BILLS OFFENSE - OVERALL (29), RUSH (6), PASS (31).

BILLS DEFENSE - OVERALL (26), RUSH (29), PASS (20).

RAVENS OFFENSE - OVERALL (27), RUSH (11), PASS (29).

RAVENS DEFENSE - OVERALL (12), RUSH (15), PASS (10).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Both teams finished 9-7 last season. Bills reached postseason for first time since 1999 after Ravens lost finale to Cincinnati, missing playoffs in third straight year. ... Buffalo QB Nathan Peterman makes third career start, Ravens QB Joe Flacco starts 155th game. ... Bills K Stephen Hauschka played for Baltimore in 2008-09. ... Buffalo’s Sean McDermott seeks to become first coach in franchise history to win first two openers. .... McDermott and Ravens coach John Harbaugh worked together for Eagles from 1998-07. ... Bills RB LeSean McCoy needs 69 yards rushing to jump three notches to sixth on team career list. McCoy has two TDs in two games vs. Baltimore. ... Buffalo S Jordan Poyer set career highs in tackles (95) and INTs (5) in 2017. He was only NFL player with more than 90 tackles and five INTs. ... Bills allowed only 14 passing TDs in 2017, second fewest in NFL. ... Buffalo had 16 turnovers last year, second fewest in franchise history. ... Ravens forced NFL-best 34 turnovers in 2017, with league-leading 22 INTs. ... Ravens 59-21 under Harbaugh at home. ... Ravens return all 11 starters from 2017, though CB Jimmy Smith begins four-game suspension. ... Baltimore debut for receivers John Brown, Willie Snead, Michael Crabtree. Also, Don Martindale makes debut as defensive coordinator. ... Ravens LB Terrell Suggs launches 16th NFL season. He has 125 ½ career sacks, most in team history. ... Baltimore K Justin Tucker has 90.2 success rate on FGs, best in NFL history. ... Ravens went 5-0 in preseason, only unbeaten NFL team. ... Since Harbaugh arrived in 2008, Ravens rank fourth in wins (104), playoff victories (10). ... Ravens S Eric Weddle launches 12th season. Weddle has 29 INTs, second among active safeties. ... Fantasy Tip: Take Ravens’ defense against untested Peterman, or Baltimore RB Alex Collins vs. defense that struggled against run in 2017.

