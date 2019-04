NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The defensive big guys dominated the opening round of the NFL draft. So in Round 2, it was time for the guys who have to block them to take center stage.

Five of the first dozen selections Friday night were used on offensive linemen, beginning with Florida tackle Jawaan Taylor, projected by many to go the previous round. Jacksonville traded up with Oakland to get him.

“It was a little devastating,” Taylor said of being ignored Thursday. “I just have so much confidence in myself and I have high expectations for myself. I feel like I have something to prove ... so I’m just looking forward to seeing what happens next.”

What was next in the round was a concentration on tackles, guards and centers, plus a bunch of defensive backs after only two were chosen in the opening 32.

Carolina traded up for Mississippi tackle Greg Little. Buffalo did the same to get Oklahoma guard Cody Ford. Denver took center/tackle Dalton Risner of Kansas State. Mississippi State guard/center Elgton Jenkins landed with Green Bay.

Risner could get a chance to protect Missouri’s Drew Lock, the fourth quarterback chosen, but the first since Dwayne Haskins at 15th overall. Lock, like Taylor, had been considered a first-round possibility.



The second round began with cornerbacks Byron Murphy of Washington and Rock Ya-Sin of Temple going to Arizona and Indianapolis respectively.

A bit later, that run continued with Central Michigan’s Sean Bunting, Clemson’s Trayvon Mullen, Vanderbilt’s JoeJuan Williams, LSU’s Greedy Williams — at one point considered the top defensive back in this crop — and Utah safety Marquise Blair.

Half of the opening 18 selections Friday night were from the SEC. For one of those, Taylor, the wait was somewhat worth it because of where he wound up.

“I’m only two hours from home, so that’s a major blessing for me and my family, just having this opportunity,” he said. “(I’ve been) dreaming about this since I’ve been a kid. I’m more than blessed and happy to have this opportunity.”

