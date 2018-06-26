FILE - In this April 24, 2018 file photo, New York Giants’ Janoris Jenkins speaks to reporters before an NFL football training camp in East Rutherford, N.J. A body has been found at a New Jersey home where Jenkins lives. The Bergen County prosecutor’s office said Tuesday, June 26, the dead man isn’t the house’s owner. (Seth Wenig, File/Associated Press)

FAIR LAWN, N.J. — A body has been found at a New Jersey home where New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins lives.

The Bergen County prosecutor’s office says it is investigating a death at the house in Fair Lawn, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of MetLife Stadium. Property records show Jenkins has lived at the house the last two years.

Authorities have identified the dead man as 25-year-old Roosevelt Rene, a family friend of Jenkins. The prosecutor’s office didn’t say where Jenkins was when the death occurred.

A spokesman for the Giants says the team is monitoring the situation but didn’t comment further.

Jenkins played at Florida from 2008-10 before finishing his college career at North Alabama. He was drafted in the second round by the St. Louis Rams in 2012. He played four seasons with the Rams and the last two seasons with the Giants.

