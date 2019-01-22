ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Former Central Michigan coach John Bonamego is returning to the Detroit Lions.

The Lions announced Tuesday that they have hired Bonamego as special teams coordinator. That’s the same position he held with the Lions before becoming CMU’s coach for the past four seasons. Bonamego’s tenure at CMU ended when the team went 1-11 in 2018.

Bonamego was special teams coordinator for the Lions in 2013 and 2014. He’s also coached special teams for the Jaguars, Packers, Saints and Dolphins.

Bonamego went 22-29 as CMU’s coach.

